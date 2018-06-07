Watch a motorist reverse out of a traffic jam for more than a mile

We'll say one thing for this guy: he sure knows how to drive in reverse.
The Ohio Department of Transportation posted a video compiled from surveillance footage of the feat, which happened in Canal Winchester, in suburban Columbus. It shows the driver of a white SUV backing out of a traffic jam on a highway, going the wrong way up an entrance ramp, turning onto a four-lane divided road, passing through two intersections and eventually turning into a Kroger grocery store parking lot — all while driving in reverse. Thankfully, the whole bizarre trip-in-reverse resulted in no known collisions despite lasting for more than a mile.
ODOT officials believe the vehicle was suffering from transmission problems.
"Pro tip," ODOT says in its YouTube posting, "If your vehicle isn't running properly, pull safely to the side of the road and call for assistance. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident."
Cheers to ODOT for its sense of humor and the "Benny Hill" theme soundtrack.
