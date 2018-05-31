Matt LeBlanc to leave Top Gear after one more series

According to the BBC, Matt Le Blanc will leave Top Gear after filming finishes for its next season. It will be LeBlanc's fourth with the show, and third as the unquestioned frontman. LeBlanc cites the "time commitment and extensive travel" that "takes [him] away from [his] family and friends" as the reason for his departure. Those all sound like real reasons to step away, but that doesn't mean we're not going to miss him.
Top Gear was in quite the bind when LeBlanc joined the cast in 2016 for its 23rd series (kind of like what we call a season here in the States). Chris Evans was brought in as the replacement lead after Jeremy Clarkson was sacked and co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May left to keep the successful trio intact for a new show called The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime. Things didn't initially go very well for Top Gear or Evans, who lasted just one season on the British motoring program.
LeBlanc injected new life into Top Gear these last three years, alongside Chris Harris and Rory Reid, who we assume will be sticking with the program. It's not yet clear who will replace LeBlanc or if the current trio will turn into a duo of Harris and Reid.
