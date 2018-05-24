Official

2019 Subaru WRX starts at $28,080, STI finally gets a bump in power

There is a new limited-edition model, too

May 24th 2018 at 3:45PM
The Subaru WRX and STI were refreshed for 2018 with updated styling and some new options. America also got the limited-edition WRX STI Type RA, a tribute to the car that made a Nürburgring lap record attempt. Not much has changed for 2019, though we get a new special edition and a new and much needed infotainment system. Also, the STI finally gets a boost in power! The tried and true EJ now cranks out 310 horses. Rejoice?

Pricing has gone up a bit for 2019, though it's still competitive with the rest of the segment. A base manual-equipped WRX now starts at $28,080, up $225 over the 2018 model. For comparison, a new 2018 Volkswagen GTI starts at $27,265. Stepping up to a WRX Premium will set you back $30,380 or $32,280 if you want a WRX with a CVT. A WRX Limited starts at $32,680 or $34,580 with the CVT. Premium and Limited models with the CVT get standard Subaru EyeSight, though that doesn't actually include a whole lot. The only features are auto vehicle hold, an electronic parking brake and an EyeSight status indicator.

There is a new WRX Premium Series.Gray model. The special edition is limited to just 750 units and starts at $32,585. It comes standard with the Performance Package, Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats, a power driver's seat, Jurid front brake pads, a moonroof delete, LED headlights, LED fog lights and keyless entry with push-button start.

The updated WRX STI starts at $37,480 and is only available with a manual transmission. Updates include a retuned ECU, stronger pistons and a shorter third gear ratio, helping improve acceleration. Torque vectoring and a controllable center differential are still standard. The WRX STI Limited will run you $42,280 and offers a low-profile spoiler option for those that don't want the iconic rear wing. There's also a WRX STI Series.Gray model. For $39,965, you get a base STI with Recaro seats, a power driver's seat and keyless entry with push-button start.

Individual options include the $2,050 Performance Package (red Brembo calipers, Recaro seats and a moonroof delete) and the $2,100 navigation system with blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert.

