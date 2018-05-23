Ferrari SP38 is the latest one-off creation from the Prancing Horse

Ferrari has unveiled its latest one-off creation, called the SP38, a road- and track-going car built for "one of Ferrari's most dedicated customers" who has a "deep passion for racing." Swathed in a three-layer metallic red paint finish for its all-new body, the SP38 is built on the chassis and running gear of a donor 488 GTB and took its twin-turbo, twin-intercooler influence from the F40.
Stylistically, the car concentrates its visual mass over the rear wheels, with a rear spoiler and engine cover reminiscent of the F40, with a wedge shape that narrows toward the front. "In plan view, the strongly tapered nose expands towards muscular wheel arches, giving the car potency and agility," Ferrari says.
The engine cover sheds its rear glass and is a flip-up assembly done in carbon fiber, with three transverse slats to siphon off engine heat. At the back, the trailing edge of the rear spoiler "links seamlessly with the wing and with the aerodynamic diffuser at the bottom to create a suggestive frame surrounding the tail volume."
Up front, inset headlights were designed to be as thin as possible, with daytime running lights relocated to a slim bumper lip similar to the 308 GTB.
No word on the SP38's powertrain, but it seems likely that it's the 488's mid-engine 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, which makes 660 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque.
It'll go on display to the public on Saturday, May 26, at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on Lake Como in Italy.
