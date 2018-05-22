2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 sedan brings straight-six power to the traditional sedan

The final piece of the inline-6-powered, midsize Mercedes-AMG lineup has been added: the 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 sedan that will use the same 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six as the CLS53, and E53 coupe and cabrio. Producing the same 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, it features the same 48-volt ultra-mild hybrid assist combined with a starter-generator and a small electrically-driven compressor in the intake tract to help reduce turbo lag.
Power is fed to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, the only one offered with this powertrain. Everything rides atop a sport-tuned air suspension. Considering the many similarities, it's no surprise the E53 sedan is just as fast as its two-door siblings. Its 4.4-second run to 60 mph is the same as the cabrio, and a tenth behind the coupe. That time is also the same as the sleeker CLS53 sedan. The E53 sedan also has the same electronically limited top speed of 130 mph.
Visually, the E53 picks up cues from its two-door iterations. It gets twin bulges in the hood, an aggressive diffuser design on the rear bumper, and twin exhaust tips on each side. Things are mostly typical E-Class inside, but it comes with a standard AMG steering wheel. AMG sport seats and carbon fiber trim are available options.
The sedan goes on sale late this year, as will the coupe, convertible and CLS. Pricing has yet to be announced for any E-Class or CLS-Class.
