Mini Cooper Royal Wedding Edition: For the couple that literally has everything

As far as wedding presents go, it sure beats a hand mixer. Mini has created a one-off car to commemorate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The car won't be brought in and parked next to the gift table, however. Instead, it'll be given to a charity chosen by the royal couple, which will then auction it.
Mini's design team has personalized a Mini Cooper 2-Door with a hand-made roof graphic and a special interior, which features 3D-printed parts and special embroidery. The idea behind the hand-applied multi-layer roof graphic is that it's a combination of the Union Jack and the Stars & Stripes, representing the couple's nationalities. As an extra touch, the opened doors will project a "Just Married" sign onto the ground. Small detailing around the car is also bespoke, from the chrome finish to the side scuttles.
Inside the Crystal White car is a Satellite Grey leather interior, with a trim strip announcing the first names of the bride and groom, as well as the wedding date. There are also accents in the door cards that match the roof graphic's colors. And just in case you're digging the stylistic vibe of the Royal Wedding Edition (not really the official name, but let's go with it), some of the custom work on the car can be replicated with the Mini Yours personalization program. That includes the option of 3D-printed parts.
After the wedding on May 19, the car will go to The Children's HIV Association, or CHIVA, who will auction it. Here's hoping it commands a good price.
