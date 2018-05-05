Official

Lotus Exige Sport 410 is just over 2,400 pounds of forbidden fruit

It's not road-legal in the U.S.

May 5th 2018 at 8:00AM
  • Image Credit: Getty Images/blue jean images RF
  • Image Credit: Lotus
  • Image Credit: Lotus
  • Image Credit: Lotus
  • Image Credit: Lotus
  • Image Credit: Lotus
  • Image Credit: Lotus
  • Image Credit: Lotus
  • Image Credit: Lotus
  • Image Credit: Lotus
  • Image Credit: Lotus
  • Image Credit: Lotus
2011 Exige 2011 Lotus Exige
MSRP $65,690
Explore
Reviews
Build
Few automakers short of Jeep love cranking out new variants of a current model like Lotus. Today, the storied British sports car manufacturer revealed the new Exige Sport 410, essentially a more comfortable and road-friendly version of the track-focused Exige Cup 430. This is a mid-engine coupe with 410 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque and a dry weight that's slightly more than an ND Mazda MX-5 Miata. Too bad it's not-for-U.S. consumption.

Thanks to U.S. safety regulations, the Lotus Elise and Exige aren't available in America. Europeans will enjoy the Sport 410's supercharged 3.5-liter V6 and 0-60 mph sprint of just 3.3 seconds. The car's top speed is 180 mph. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. Thanks to some sophisticated aero, the car can generate more than 330 pounds of downforce.

Under the skin, the Sport 410 uses three-way adjustable Nitron dampers and adjustable Eibach front and rear anti-roll bars. Traction comes in the form of 285/30 ZR18 section rear and 215/45 ZR17 section front Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, some of the stickiest rubber available for road use. Forged-alloy wheels are available in either black or silver. The car uses four-piston AP Racing brakes with two-piece rotors.

Options include titanium exhaust, carbon-fiber instrument surround, sill covers, barge boards and roof, electrical cutoff and fire extinguisher controls, airbag deletion, a non-airbag steering wheel, four-point harnesses, a full-leather interior, and a dealer-fitted FIA-compliant roll cage. Of course, with enough cash, Lotus will tailor the car to-taste through its Lotus Exclusive program.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryLotus Exige Sport 410
Lotus Coupe Lightweight Performance lotus exige lotus exige sport 410 official
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X