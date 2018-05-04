VW Golf GTI TCR Prototype to debut next week in Austria

Wörthersee — the premier Volkswagen GTI meetup in the world — starts in just a few days in a small town in Austria. The event has been embraced by both Volkswagen and its fans. We usually end up seeing some pretty sweet concept cars like a Porsche-powered VW Type 2 or the bonkers mid-engine VW GTI W12. This year, we'll see the new VW Golf GTI TCR Prototype, a near-production ready hot hatch that goes into production this fall.
The name comes from the GTI TCR race car. The production version is powered by a turbocharged inline-four making 286 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. That's just six horsepower shy of the VW Golf R but 20 fewer ponies than the GTI Clubsport S. Power is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission. Traction is kept in check thanks to a mechanical limited-slip differential. The car's top speed is 155 mph, though the limiter can be removed and the top speed raised to 164 mph.
No word on if the production version will make it to the U.S. We'd love to see the car here, but there might be too much in-house competition with the Golf R.
