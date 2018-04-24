Truckers help troopers prevent man from jumping off Michigan bridge

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018
Police reported to the scene, and according to The Detroit News, Michigan State Police closed down the highway in each direction. Once that was done, they started getting volunteer truckers to pull their trucks underneath in each lane and on the shoulders so that if the man did jump, it was less likely the fall would be fatal. The results are visible in the photo above from the Michigan State Police Twitter account.
In the end, Fox 2 reports that police managed to talk the man away from the edge, and he was taken to a hospital. The road reopened around 4 a.m.
Related Video: