Car Hacks: Eliminate foggy windows using a potato?

Life hacks are all the rage these days. Unfortunately, most of the tricks found across the web aren't actually very helpful. While using dental floss to cut a birthday cake might be a decent party trick in a pinch, it's probably not something you'll use very often.
Because of that, we've decided to put together a video series to test life hacks that people might actually use. Introducing Autoblog's Car Hacks, where we test the most common car hacks on the web and let you know which hacks are studs (or in this case, spuds) and which are duds.
In this episode of Car Hacks, Amr tests out a potato hack that claims to stop your car windows from fogging up. Will this hack leave you blind? Or will it clear up your daily drives? Watch and find out.
Keep in mind, Car Hacks isn't intended to be a replacement for industry best practices or professional maintenance techniques. If you're into hardcore detailing, check out our Autoblog Details series.
Transcript: Hey Autobloggers! Welcome to another episode of Car Hacks. Foggy windows are annoying to deal with especially when you're just starting a cold, morning drive and you get blinded by clouds of steam. So we found a crazy hack that claims a potato...Yes, a freaking potato, can keep your inside windows from fogging up. Oh you know we're gonna test it out.
Potatoes contain starch, so the idea is that the starch in the potato will create a layer of film separating the moisture from the glass. First, grab a spud that doesn't have any damage wash and clean any dirt off of the potato. Once it's dried, cut it in half. I cut off a bit more like this.
The hack then says to rub it on the inside of your windows. I placed some tape earlier to separate the side with the hack from the side without. Next, I'll let the hacked area dry up for 15 minutes. Now i'm gonna take a cup of boiling water and use the steam to test out the hack.
It worked! No way! I guess it's not only for cooking
Hacks are fun to try, and that's why we test them out, so you don't have to. Do you have a Car Hack you want us to test out? Comment below. For tips on how to professionally care for your vehicle check out Autoblog Details featuring Larry Kosilla. For more Car Hacks be sure to subscribe and don't forget to like and share this video. I'm Amr, safe travels.
