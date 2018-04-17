2020 Toyota Corolla sedan spied with less camo

We've already seen the Toyota Corolla hatchback and you'll be able to read about what it's like to drive April 30, but we still have yet to hear much about the sedan. That's a bit surprising, since the Corolla is Toyota's compact bread and butter, making up nearly 94 percent of the Corolla's almost 330,000 sales in 2017. We may not have much longer to wait, though, since the Corolla prototype in the spy shots above look pretty close to production. Notably, the heavy black plastic of the last prototype we spied has been replaced by camouflage.
The minimal coverings show that the Corolla sedan should be more closely related to the hatchback than the current generation. The headlights look as though they're directly shared with the hatchback. The emblem area also looks similar, and in fact, the area around the A-pillar and mirrors also looks nearly identical. The latter isn't particularly shocking since the Corolla sedan surely uses the TNGA modular platform that also underpins the hatchback, as well as the Prius and C-HR.
There are differences, though. The front grille area doesn't look as large and menacing as the hatchback. The lower lip of the front bumper doesn't seem to be as deep or as sculpted as the hatch, either. Of course, that could just be the camo doing its job. The back is obviously the most different, since the hatch is dropped for a trunk that seems to add some length to the car. But besides that, the trunk looks very plan and inoffensive with simple taillights, which is a contrast to the sharp creases and angles of the hatch.
Considering how little camouflage is on this Corolla, we suspect we won't have long to wait to see it revealed. It probably will be shown by the end of the year, possibly at one of the big auto shows this fall. We would expect it to use the same new 2.0-liter four-cylinder as the hatch (look for output to be revealed on April 30 as well), paired to either a six-speed manual or a CVT. Interior design should also be similar, if not identical, much as it is with today's Corolla sedan and Corolla iM hatchback.
