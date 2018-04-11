New Forza 7 update adds Porsches, Ferrari ... and a Honda Odyssey

"Forza Motorsport 7" continues to maintain its freshness by offering new playable cars in its monthly downloadable Car Packs. April's DLC has some really special offerings, as we see in the leaked trailer above. There are two classic Porsches. There's a 1985 Nissan GT racer and a Greenwood Corvette. The 1948 Ferrari 166 Inter Sport looks particularly beautiful. There's even a 2017 Maserati Levante S, so you can give that a virtual test drive before you head to your local dealership. Perhaps most surprising (if this isn't some cruel joke) is that gamer moms and dads will get to take the 2018 Honda Odyssey that might be sitting in their driveway, and flog it on virtual versions of the world's topflight racing circuits in "Forza 7."
Interestingly, the minivan isn't shown in the trailer above, only listed on the closing title screen as part of the April Car Pack. Perhaps developers thought the Odyssey looked too out-of-place next to a 1980 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS — though the Levante doesn't exactly fit in, either. Somehow, the Honda's visual absence only makes it more mysteriously enticing, like some plump dark horse waiting in its paddock for its turn to humiliate the competition. We drove the 2018 Honda Odyssey on the mountain roads above Kona, Hawaii, but our thumbs are itching to steer it around Spa-Francorchamps.
Here's the full list of cars in the April Car Pack:
As Motor1 notes, there will be some other content included in the update, but those details haven't been released yet. We're hoping there's a downloadable test kid to throw in the back seat. The DLC is expected any day now. Try to contain your excitement. Meanwhile, we'll be setting up the car seat behind our gaming chair, for the full experience.
