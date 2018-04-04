What U.S. cars are on China tariff list?

U.S. automakers' products make up a sizable chunk of China's long list of consumer goods targeted for a 25 percent tariff. The entire list is daunting to read, but here's the section of it specific to cars, to give a flavor of the dispute.
Despite the list's strangely specific-yet-vague bureaucratic wording, at the bottom are some catchall "Other vehicles" line items, including "Other manned vehicles." In other words, everything's fair game:
- Offroad vehicles (4WD) of cylinder capacity exceeding 2.5L but not exceeding 3L
- Offroad vehicles (4WD) of cylinder capacity exceeding 2.5L but not exceeding 3L, with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine
- Offroad vehicles (4WD) of cylinder capacity exceeding 1.5L but not exceeding 2L
- Offroad vehicles (4WD) of cylinder capacity exceeding 1L but not exceeding 1.5L, with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine 38
- Station wagons (9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity exceeding 1.5L but not exceeding 2L; station wagons (with 9 seats or less)
- Station wagons (9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity exceeding 1L but not exceeding 1.5L, with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor (except for charging by external power supply)
- Station wagons (9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity exceeding 3L but not exceeding 4L
- Station wagons (9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity exceeding 3L but not exceeding 4L, with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine, with drive motor (except for charging by external power supply
- Crosscountry cars (4WD) of cylinder capacity exceeding 3L but not exceeding 4L 43
- Crosscountry cars (4WD) of cylinder capacity exceeding 2L but not exceeding 2.5L, with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine,with drive motor (except for charging by external power supply)
- Station wagons (9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity exceeding 2L but not exceeding 2.5L
- Station wagons (9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity exceeding 2L but not exceeding 2.5L, with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine with drive motor (except for charging)
- Crosscountry cars (4WD) of cylinder capacity exceeding 3L but not exceeding 4L 47
- Crosscountry cars (4WD) of cylinder capacity exceeding 3L but not exceeding 4L, with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine
- Crosscountry cars (4WD) with diesel engine, cylinder capacity exceeding 2.5L but not exceeding 3L
- Crosscountry cars (4WD) of cylinder capacity cylinder exceeding 2.5L but not exceeding 3L, with compression ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine (with diesel or semidiesel engine), with drive motor (except for charging by external power)
- Station wagons (with 9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity exceeding 2.5L but not exceeding 3L
- Station wagons (9 seats or less) of cylinder capacity exceeding 2.5L but not exceeding 3L, with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine, except those that can be charged by external power supply
- Crosscountry cars (4WD)of cylinder capacity exceeding 4L
- Crosscountry cars (4WD) of a cylinder capacity exceeding 4L, with spark ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine, except those that can be charged by external power supply
- Other vehicles equipped with ignition reciprocating piston internal combustion engine and drive motor, except those that can be charged by external power supply
- Other vehicles equipped with compression ignition piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semidiesel engine) and drive motor, except those that can be charged by external power supply
- Other vehicles，with both compression ignition internal combustion piston engine and electric motor as motors for propulsion，capable of being charged by plugging to external source of electric power
- Other vehicles equipped with compression ignition piston internal combustion engine (diesel or semidiesel engine) and electric motor as motors for propulsion，capable of being charged by plugging to external source of electric power
- Other vehicles with electric motor for propulsion
- Other manned vehicles
- Other vehicles for the transport of goods with spark ignition internal combustion piston engine (gasoline), gross vehicle weight not exceeding 5 tons
- Other unlisted motor vehicle gearbox and its parts