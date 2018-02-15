2020 Hyundai Palisade vs. Ascent, Pilot, Highlander and CX-9: How they compare on paper





2019 Subaru Ascent







2018 Honda Pilot







2018 Toyota Highlander







2018 Mazda CX-9



Pricing and Conclusions

Related videos

These five family crossovers obviously have differences, but as you can see, they're awfully similar, and clearly all these manufacturers are watching each other closely. There is one last key aspect to look at, and that's price. Everyone is very close in pricing around the $33,000 mark, with the Pilot pulling off a slight advantage. The Highlander, in the most common V6 guise, is surprisingly expensive at a few thousand more than the next expensive Mazda CX-9. Given these similarities, any of these vehicles should be a strong choice, and thus are worth closer examination by the buyer.