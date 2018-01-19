Junkyard Gem: 2001 Dodge Stratus R/T Coupe

The Chrysler "Cloud Cars" of the 1990s were the Chrysler Cirrus, Plymouth Breeze, and Dodge Stratus; by the turn of our current century, only the Stratus name remained standing. For 2001, the Stratus sedan remained on a Chrysler platform, while the unrelated-other-than-name Stratus coupe became a sibling to the Mitsubishi Eclipse. The Stratus R/T was the hot-rod version; here's a 2001 Stratus R/T coupe languishing in a California self-service wrecking yard.
This car has the 5-speed manual transmission, which was becoming a rarity even for performance-minded American car shoppers by the early 21st century.
The engine is a DOHC version of the Mitsubishi 6G72, a V6 engine that went into dozens of different vehicles from the mid-1980s through just a few years ago. The Mitsubishi Debonair AMG ran the 6G72, as did the early Hyundai Sonata as well as the Proton Perdana. This one was rated at 200 horsepower, which was enough to be real fun with a manual transmission.
This car endured some exciting driving from its last owner, looks like.
The Stratus Coupe was built through the 2005 model year, after which its Dodge Avenger successor continued in sedan-only form.
"We red your mind."
This car has the 5-speed manual transmission, which was becoming a rarity even for performance-minded American car shoppers by the early 21st century.
The engine is a DOHC version of the Mitsubishi 6G72, a V6 engine that went into dozens of different vehicles from the mid-1980s through just a few years ago. The Mitsubishi Debonair AMG ran the 6G72, as did the early Hyundai Sonata as well as the Proton Perdana. This one was rated at 200 horsepower, which was enough to be real fun with a manual transmission.
This car endured some exciting driving from its last owner, looks like.
The Stratus Coupe was built through the 2005 model year, after which its Dodge Avenger successor continued in sedan-only form.
"We red your mind."