2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 | Chevy brings back the diesel | 2018 NAIAS

Like a rock. A big, steel rock. With some aluminum. And a diesel engine. 2018 is going to be a big year for Chevrolet. To help kick off the 100th anniversary of GM trucks, the automaker revealed the full details of the all new 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 just ahead of the Detroit Auto Show.
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.