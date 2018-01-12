Learn to drag race a Dodge Demon with Bob Bondurant Racing School

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is built with the drag strip in mind. That said, it can be a little intimidating getting behind the wheel of an 840-horsepower monster with front-wheel lift and aim it down a thin strip of pavement. Now, though, Dodge Demon owners can get professional training from a new drag racing course through the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving.
The course is for free to Demon owners, and it includes a day of instruction at the drag strip. SRT owners (who already get a free day of training) can upgrade to a two-day course for $999, with a day on the drag strip and a day on a road course. If you don't own a Dodge, you can purchase the Dodge SRT Bondurant Drag Racing School course for $1,999, and learn to drag race in a Challenger SRT Demon, SRT Hellcat, Hellcat Widebody and SRT 392.
"With great power comes responsibility," says FCA Head of Passenger Cars Tim Kuniskis, "so we want our enthusiasts to respect the full capability of their machines. Our Dodge SRT partnership with the highly acclaimed Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving, which comes with the purchase of an SRT, gives our customers the opportunity to get the most out of their new vehicles in a controlled environment, as well as gives anyone interested in our performance cars the chance to get behind the wheel of one at the track."
"Where else can you drive a Demon without having to buy one?" Kuniskis adds.
The Dodge SRT program takes place at Bondurant's facility, and the NHRA drag strip at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona. Classroom instruction is about two hours, followed by on-track instruction, including 22 single-lane runs in a variety of Challengers.
