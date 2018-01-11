Honda Insight reintroduced at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

The third generation of the Honda Insight makes its debut at the NAIAS 2018 but some details of the electric vehicle have emerged prior to the reveal. The new Insight will feature a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle engine paired with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. Honda says the Insight will operate solely under electric power in most situations, with the engine acting as a generator when necessary.For more coverage of the NAIAS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

