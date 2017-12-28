Official

Nissan Leaf Grand Touring Concept to debut at 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon

It'll be accompanied by 14 other models.

Dec 28th 2017 at 11:15AM
When we met the 0 Nissan Leaf EV at the automaker's design center in Japan, designers told us there would be other iterations coming in the future. We've already seen one, when Nissan revealed the Leaf Nismo concept at the Tokyo Motor Show. Now, that car will be joined by another electric concept car — the Leaf Grand Touring — at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon on Jan. 12.

That's not all, though. Nissan will have a total of 15 custom cars at the show, which is essentially the SEMA of Japan. Among those will be three version of the Nissan Note e-Power series hybrid, including an Autech (Nissan's sub-brand) concept, C-Gear version and a Nismo version with performance parts.

The full list of Nissan cars at the Tokyo Auto Salon follows:
  • Nissan Leaf Grand Touring Concept
  • Nissan NV350 Caravan Grand Touring Concept
  • Nissan X-Trail Grand Touring Concept
  • Nissan Fairlady Z Heritage Edition
  • Nissan Elgrand Special Edition
  • Nissan Note e-Power C-Gear
  • Nissan Serena e-Power Autech Concept
  • Nissan Note e-Power Autech Concept
  • Nissan X-Trail Autech Concept
  • Nissan Serena Nismo
  • Nissan Leaf Nismo
  • Nissan Note e-Power Nismo (equipped with Nismo sports parts)
  • Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • Nissan X-Trail (Nismo Performance Package)
  • Motul Autech GT-R (participated in the 2016 Super GT GT500)

Nissan hasn't divulged all the details about the models, but you can take an early look at most of them in the gallery at the top of the page.

Nissan also announced yesterday that new Leaf owners are eligible for a free solar energy system. This will allow owners to power their cars with clean energy generated at home.

