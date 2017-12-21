Dodge Hellcat Widebody delivers Christmas tree at 174 mph

The holidays are here, and so last-minute shoppers are going to be in a serious rush to get all the items they need, especially Christmas shoppers that haven't even put up a tree yet. Those seriously late folks may want to invest in a Challenger Hellcat because apparently they can go an incredible 174 mph with a Christmas tree strapped to the roof.
This was discovered by the folks at Hennessey. They got a Hellcat Widebody from Dodge for the little experiment, along with a suction cup mount roof rack from SeaSucker and a real Christmas tree from Lowe's. Then it was off to the Continental Tire test track in Texas to see how fast it could go, which, as mentioned was 174 mph.
As you'll see in the video, it takes quite a bit of road to move up from 170 to 174 mph. It's impressive that the tree and roof rack don't seem to budge. And it's all capped off with a huge smokey burnout to the sound of V8 rumble and supercharger whine. It's a fun way to get into the holiday spirit. And we'll look forward to next year when maybe Dodge will give Hennessey a Demon to try out.
