Alfa Romeo 4C will be refreshed for the 2019 model year

Dec 10th 2017 at 12:15PM
  • Image Credit: Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo Chief Technical Officer Roberto Fedeli said at a launch event for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio that an updated version of the 4C is coming next year as a 2019 model. "We are coming back to Formula 1," he said, "and we need the 4C to be our halo car," Fedeli told Autocar.

But don't expect to see the refresh bring with it a manual transmission. No future high-performance models from Alfa, Maserati, or even Ferrari will be getting clutch pedals anytime soon, a decision reportedly made after Ferrari spent 10 million euros developing a manual gearbox for the California a few years back only to see exactly two customers choose the option over an automatic.

We'd hazard a guess that Alfa will tone down its carbon-fiber 4C for the next generation. As fun as the little sportscar is on a race track, it's equally jarring to drive on regular roads. A revised suspension and perhaps power steering may be on the menu.

