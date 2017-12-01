Hennessey's Exorcist, the 1,000-horsepower — or more — answer to the Dodge Demon, will cost you $55,000. OK, that's over and above the $70 grand for the Camaro ZL1 1LE it's based on. But for that price you get an additional 350 horsepower, terrifying acceleration and a supercharged sound that is, well ... Ungodly? Unholy? Choose your own biblical adjective.
In this video, Hennessey has John Heinricy, an SCCA champion and former GM engineer, takes a new owner out for a shakedown cruise. As they hit speeds of 130 to 140 mph, the narrow taxiway they're driving on seems to get narrower and narrower.
The video can't be fully enjoyed without the audio. If you're at work, find some headphones. Or just call your coworkers and boss over.
And enjoy the ride. The new owner sure seemed to.
