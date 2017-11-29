Nissan's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' inspired vehicles

Nissan has six 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' inspired vehicles that it showed off at the 2017 L.A. Auto Show . The vehicles were made in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.