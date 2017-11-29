Nissan's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' inspired vehicles

Nov 29th 2017 at 10:59PM
Nissan has six 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' inspired vehicles that it showed off at the 2017 L.A. Auto Show. The vehicles were made in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video 2017 la auto show Arts and Entertainment lucas film nissan nissan maxima nissan rogue Science and Technology star wars star was the last jedi
