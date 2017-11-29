2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon revealed | Video

Nov 29th 2017 at 12:20AM
FCA unveiled the 2018 Jeep Wrangler at the LA Auto Show. Here's our first look at the Rubicon model. Rubicon is the most purpose-built of the Wrangler lineup. For 2018 this icon will feature a lighter body-on-frame platform and better fuel economy. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video 2017 la auto show 2018 jeep wrangler rubicon auto show Auto Shows Autos Business and Finance jeep jeep rubicon jeep wrangler jeep wrangler rubicon la auto show off road off roading rubicon Science and Technology SUV Transportation wrangler wrangler rubicon
