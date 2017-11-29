2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon revealed | Video

FCA unveiled the 2018 Jeep Wrangler at the LA Auto Show. Here's our first look at the Rubicon model. Rubicon is the most purpose-built of the Wrangler lineup. For 2018 this icon will feature a lighter body-on-frame platform and better fuel economy. For more coverage of the 2017 LA Auto Show head over to https://www.autoblog.com/la-auto-show/
