'The Grand Tour' search for a new driver continues

This time, Hammond says, let's try a stunt driver

Nov 22nd 2017 at 5:00PM
The string of teaser videos for the upcoming season of Amazon Prime's "The Grand Tour" continues today with the ongoing search for a driver to replace "The American." Richard Hammond, who could probably use one of these himself, has suggested a stunt driver. The stunt driver is fearless, committed and precise, Hammond points out, he has no race record to dog him, and no ego on the line.

We wouldn't show you every one of these videos, except for the fact they're so damn funny. And so it goes. The second season of "The Grand Tour" debuts Dec.9.
