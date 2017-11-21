2019 Lamborghini Urus shows off its drive modes

Urus: Rambo Lambo Part II is debuting in just under two weeks. The follow-up to the long departed Lamborghini LM002 takes a much different course than its rough-and-tumble forbearer. The Urus looks to be a genuine performance vehicle, albeit in the shape of a sharp and chiseled crossover. The new model is powered by a twin-turbo V8 making roughly 650 horsepower. This new teaser shows the Urus blasting around on some desert roads. Frankly, it looks like a riot.
We know roughly what the exterior will look like, but this teaser is our first look at the Urus' interior. It looks to have the same digital instrument cluster from the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S. There's also an Anima toggle switch that appears to flip through quite a few drive modes. Translating the Italian to English shows modes for street, sport, race, sand, land and snow. This is an SUV after all, and a pretty sweet-looking one at that.
We don't yet have all the details for the new model, but its Dec. 4 reveal isn't too far off. Stay tuned for more.
