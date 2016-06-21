Get swept up in hearse culture at HearseCon | Car Club USA

Each Car Club USA episode features a different car club or event from across the US, where passionate owner communities gather to share automotive experiences and embark on incredible adventures. From Main Street cruises to off-road trails, catch all the latest car club activity on Autoblog.

Most don't look forward to a ride in a hearse, but at HearseCon in Denver, CO you'll find droves of enthusiasts who love to drive these vehicles everyday. Car Club USA heads to Denver, CO to find out how these loyal owners became swept up in hearse culture."HearseCon is where we get together once a year to bring out all the people that own hearses and enjoy working on them from all around the U.S.," said Art Prince, owner of a lifted, four-wheel drive hearse."I find it intriguing to think that there's been a ton of people in my car," said fellow hearse owner Chris Mudd. "It was somebody's last ride and hopefully it was comfortable."