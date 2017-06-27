  2. Video

From Colorado with mud | 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Video Review

Rock out with the shocks out.

A few weeks ago, we went to the State of Colorado to check out the Truck of Colorado – specifically, the off-road ready ZR2 in both gas V6 and turbodiesel flavors. As you'll see in the video above, this truck features some incredible suspension technology: Multimatic DSSV shocks, better known for its use on race cars and highfalutin' sports cars. To figure out how the ZR2's rather unique combination of hardware holds up, we spent a couple of days mixing freeway driving and some moderately involved off-roading in the Southwest.

Ride along with us and we'll go over what makes the ZR2 tick, which engine you might want if you're interested in putting one in your driveway, and what compromises it has on- and off-road. And if you want to know more, don't forget to read our first drive review of the Colorado ZR2.
Related Gallery2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: First Drive
