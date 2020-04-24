slide-2227276

The Elkhart Collection offered by RM Sotheby's auctions has a bit of a dirty background. The massive assembly of vehicles was previously owned by Najeeb Khan, the former founder, owner, and CEO of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., a payroll processing company based in Elkhart, Indiana. According to the South Bend Tribune, Khan resigned from and sold the company after he was hit with several lawsuits, including numerous accusations of fraud amounting to millions of dollars. Khan reportedly filed for bankruptcy in October, 2019, and a judge ordered him to sell his assets, including his incredible collection of automobiles.

Offered nearly entirely without reserve, the RM Sotheby's auction will feature more than 286 motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, vans, trikes, and motorcycles that range from a 1903 Clément 12/16 HP Rear-Entrance Tonneau to Jeff Gordon- and Dale Earnhardt Jr.-raced NASCARs to an ice cream truck with a mustache. The collection also includes several transportation trailers, tons of cool signs and memorabilia, kids toys, and even four-post garage lifts. In total, there are 567 lots in the auction, which was originally scheduled for May 1-2 in Elkhart. Due to the situations created by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the live on-site auction has been rescheduled for October 23-24.

Many of the offered rides could be considered the most beautiful cars ever built, but for the purpose of this list, that was not a key criterion. Instead, we picked unique and fun vehicles that might not typically see the spotlight. Let's start with one of the oldest campervan makers in the world.