How the Autoblog staff would configure a Lamborghini Urus

To me, Lamborghini is all about being over-the-top and flashy, and although the bright yellow or the two reds available would naturally fit that, I felt that this metallic blue would be a bit more unusual. But it's still the brightest blue available, so it should still be reasonably flashy. To support that, I went with the optional 22-inch wheels in black and diamond metal finish. The color scheme is echoed on the inside with black leather and suede seats with blue contrast stitching. I also skipped the carbon fiber trim for wood with aluminum inlay because carbon fiber is becoming a bit played out.

The other part of the Lamborghini experience is all about the drive, so the other options I picked are meant to augment that, but not take away from it. So I skipped the various semi-autonomous assists, but I did opt for the heads-up display, and top-view camera. I also added a set of 22-inch snow tires and the additional off-road modes because I want to drive my Urus anywhere I can. - Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale