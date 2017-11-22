slide-7158798

We traveled halfway around the world to Dubai to witness the debut of the new 755 horsepower 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1. While that American monster may have headlined the Dubai Motor Show, it was far from the most interesting vehicle present.

The United Arab Emirates has a well-deserved reputation for wild, expensive and frankly ridiculous automobiles. For better or worse, Dubai and show did not disappoint. Running on fumes, caffeine and the hot desert air, we stumbled our way through crowds to bring you the best and worst of the 2017 Dubai Motor Show.