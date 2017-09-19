Aeromobil: The Flying Hybrid

slide-7097470

Although the number of electrified vehicles at Frankfurt borders on the bewildering, there is one serial hybrid that is nothing like the others. It deploys a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that is used to drive an electric front wheel drive system that uses two electric motors and an electric differential for a total 110 horsepower ... which also has a wingspan of 8,800 mm.

While the AeroMobil from the Bratislava-based company of the same name is a car that goes from 0 62 miles per hour in what the company says is in 10 seconds and a top speed of 100 mph, it is also a two-passenger aircraft with a maximum cruising range of some 466 miles.

