Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A power generator is a great emergency tool to keep around the house. Losing power is never convenient, so keeping a generator ready to go can turn an outage from a potential emergency into a mild inconvenience. Additionally, portable generators can also be used for camping, tailgating, a job site, and more. Check out this Amazon deal on a top-rated portable gas-powered unit. Buy now to save $200.

Westinghouse 9500 Peak Watt Gas Powered Home Backup Portable Generator w/ Remote Electric Start and Auto Choke - $749.00 (21% off)

$749 at Amazon



Key Features

Supports 30A transfer switches for home backup use (consult with an electrician to determine which transfer switch solution will work with your home)

Up to 11 Hours of run time on a full 6.6-gallon fuel tank

7,500 running watts and 9,500 peak watts

Electric and recoil start

Automatic low oil and carbon monoxide (CO) shutdown

Remote start key fob

Two GFCI 5-20R 120V household duplex receptacle and One L14-30R 120/240V

Transfer switches, extension cords, and inlet boxes are all sold separately

Backed by a 3-Year limited service, labor, and parts warranty



The Westinghouse model WGen7500c gas-powered portable generator utilizes an electric start system and the engine's choke operates automatically, making starting as simple as the single push of a button. A remote start key fob allows you to start and stop your generator from up to 260 feet away. The generator can also be started using the traditional recoil start function, for added dependability. With the Westinghouse ST Switch (not included) this generator will auto-start whenever power loss is detected. A great feature to have for your home's essential appliances like the refrigerator and sump pump. It's powered by a four-stroke 420cc Westinghouse engine with an air-cooled overhead valve, a design aimed at helping the unit run cooler and more fuel-efficiently. There is also an automatic low-oil shutdown feature that protects the engine when low oil is detected. And the carbon monoxide detection system monitors CO levels. It will shut down the generator before CO levels become dangerously high. This unit meets both EPA and CARB emission level standards.