Unlock your car door using a tennis ball? | Car Hacks

Life hacks are all the rage these days. Unfortunately, most of the tricks found across the web aren't actually very helpful. While using dental floss to cut a birthday cake might be a decent party trick in a pinch, it's probably not something you'll use very often.

Because of that, we have a video series to test life hacks that people might actually use: Autoblog's Car Hacks, where we test the most common car hacks on the web and let you know which hacks are studs and which are duds.

This week, we tackle the infamous hack that claims you can actually unlock a car door by using the air pressure from squeezing a slightly modified tennis ball against the key hole. Will it work? You'll have to watch to find out!

Keep in mind, Car Hacks isn't intended to be a replacement for industry best practices or professional maintenance techniques. If you're into hardcore detailing, check out our Autoblog Details series.

