70% off two air purifiers - just $199 for the Aura Smart Air and Air Mini

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The weather is warming up and with it, airborne allergens will start to scatter through the air. You can fight that never ending battle with dust, pollen and other allergens with an air purifier. Air purifiers draw in air and filter out contaminants leaving the room with better air. The Aura Smart Air and Smart Air Mini purifier bundle will get you two purifiers for the price of one. The Aura Smart air would be great for a bedroom or office and the Mini could be used to travel around with you, from home to office, to car, to hotel room and more. If you’re interested in learning more and buying the $199 bundle saving you $459.99 thanks to its 70% on Adorama you can do that right here or read more below.

$199 at Adorama

The Aura Smart Air Purification And Mini Purification Bundle are two great items to purify your home or office air. Aura Air Purifier disinfects spaces up to 600 square feet while the Mini is more of a mobile air purifier that accompanies you where you go. The Aura Air can be installed at home on your wall of choice and connects to your wifi network and with the help of an app you can monitor its performance and fully control your indoor air quality. Thanks to its HEPA Ray filter and purifying technology it to purify 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, allergens, and more. The Mini purifier is used as a buffer between particles and you, and with a fully charged battery, it can operate for up to six hours. It’s an ideal air purification piece for small areas, including restaurants, outdoor benches, and more. If you're not interested in the Aura Air Mini and just want the Aura Smart Air Purifier then you're in luck because it's on sale for $99.99 after a massive 80% off. The Aura Smart Air Purification And Mini Purification Bundle is currently on sale for $199 thanks to its 70% off deal at Adorama cutting the original price retail of $658.99 by a massive $459.99.

In addition to the air purifying bundle, Aura Air uses three antibacterial layers to target small particles like germs, odors, bacteria, fungus and more. The Mini uses an ionizer to release positive and negative ions to clean up the space around you.

Key Features:

Wall mounted

Purifies 99.9% of the air

Filters pollen, dust, insects, and animal air

Ideal for rooms/spaces up to 600 square feet

Aura Air Mini Purifier is small and portable

Five to six hours of runtime when fully charged