These 12 best-selling automotive accessories are all on sale for Labor Day

There aren't many places in modern day society where you can buy just about anything you'd ever need in one single spot, but Amazon.com is one of those places. Although most of us go to the site with a specific purchase in mind, if you've ever taken the time to browse around all of the Amazon product categories, you've probably noticed that there are an astonishing amount of them. In fact, the Automotive category alone has 12 sub-categories underneath it (with even more sub-categories underneath each of those). It can be difficult to parse if you're just looking for a fun, popular accessory. That's why we've decided to wrangle the best-selling products in each Automotive sub-category for you right here. As a bonus, all of them are currently on sale for Labor Day!

Car Care

$6.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Easy to use

Can be pushed into hard-to-reach cracks to grab dust

Good for multiple (but not infinite) uses

Also great for cleaning keyboards

Car cleaning gel is one of the weirdest looking car cleaning tools out there, but it's also one of the easiest ways to grab the dirt and crumbs from the hardest-to-reach spots of your vehicle. Just take a handful of the Flubber-like substance, stick it on anything that looks like it could use a little less dust and dirt, then peel it off and watch the grime come with it. This putty is made for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. In addition to being a dust-grabbing powerhouse, it also has a clean "cologne" scent.

Exterior Accessories

$11.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Silicone construction

Rust-proof, rattle-proof, weather-proof

3 drainage holes for water release

After buying a car, many of us get home and immediately take off the license plate frames that had the dealership name on them. After all, you likely just paid them tens of thousands of dollars and they still want free advertising? No thanks. These silicone frames are a great replacement and won’t scratch your car like the metal ones, are rust-proof and fit all American and Canadian plates.

Interior Accessories

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console

Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use

100% leak proof inner lining

3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues

Lid prevents trash from falling out

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can features a lid so your trash won’t bounce out on any bumpy backcountry roads as well as storage pockets on the side to keep your pre-devoured snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leak proof and when it isn’t in use, the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, though once you install it, we’re willing to bet it’ll be in use at all times.

Light and Lighting Accessories

$16.88 at Amazon

Key Features

"Guaranteed to last as long as you own your vehicle"

Everything needed for use is included in the kit

Both restores and protects from UV rays

Restoration takes only 30 minutes

If your headlights have been looking a little worse for wear, why not restore them? Thankfully, with this Cerakote kit you won't need any additional tools to do the job, everything you'll need is included. The whole process should only take about 30 minutes and it just involves a few levels of wiping away surface oxidation with the included pads, then using the pre-moistened ceramic headlight restoration wipes to get the clarity you're looking for. This kit is also backed by a limited lifetime warranty, which according to the listing means that "it will last as long as you own your vehicle, or we'll cover the next kit for free."

Motorcycle and ATV

$14.99 at Amazon

Key Features

0.6 - 1.57" handlebar diameter

Holds phones from 4.7 x 6.8" with up to 15mm of thickness (including a case)

Grips every corner of your phone

Features silicone pads to protect your phone from scratches and vibration

Easily adjustable between portrait and landscape configurations

Doesn't require tools to install

If you prefer two wheels to four, this motorcycle phone mount could be just the thing you've been looking for. Most modern cars come with built-in navigational systems nowadays, but motorcycles (and plain old bikes) don't have that same luxury. With a phone mount, though, you can use your phone for navigation and make your travels a whole heck of a lot easier.

Oils and Fluids

$26.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Low viscosity

Created using Mobil 1's "Triple Action Formula"

Can protect engines for up to 10,000 miles between oil changes

Provides heat protection up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and down to -40 degrees Fahrenheit

If you drive a gas-powered car like most, it's gonna need oil. Obviously, you can't just buy any old oil and throw it into your vehicle, you'll need to consult your car's owner's manual to find out what kind you'll need. It can also sometimes be found on your car's engine oil cap. This listing for Mobil 1 oil is currently the best-selling oil on Amazon, and it includes all kinds of different options so you'll be able to find the type you're looking for in a flash.

Paint and Paint Supplies

$11.95 at Amazon

Key Features

All-in-one solution for a waterless wash, coat and shine

No streaking, smearing or scratching

Cuts through dirt, grime and grease

Safe for cars, boats, motorbikes, RVs, four wheelers and more

The best selling product in the paints and paint supplies category isn't a paint, but rather, something to keep your paint looking shiny and new. This Shine Armor spray is a ceramic coating hydrophobic spray made to both protect and polish your paint job by providing "a waterless wash, coat and shine."

Performance Parts and Accessories

$89.68 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 1,000 Peak Amps - starts vehicles with up to a 6.0L gas and 3.0L diesel engine

Holds up to 20 jump starts on a single charge

Safety features include a "mistake-proof" design, spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection

Includes a built-in LED flashlight with seven light modes including strobe and SOS

Features USB ports for charging electronic devices on the go

Water-resistant (rated at IP65)

Only weighs 2.4 lbs

Includes a 1 year warranty with purchase

Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

RV Parts and Accessories

$19.23 at Amazon

Key Features

Utilizes Granular Activated Carbon (GAC)

Attachable to any standard water hose

Made to remove particles larger than 20 microns

"Compliant with all Federal and State Level Lead-Free Laws: CSA lead-free content certified to NSF/ANSI 372"

Lasts 3 months on average

It's always important to have access to clean water, but sometimes our adventures take us so far off the beaten path that it can be hard to find. That's where a water filter like this comes in. It's attachable to any standard hose and is great for use with RVs, boats and more. This one utilizes granular activated carbon to achieve its filtration and will last you around three months. It even includes a flexible hose protector.

Replacement Parts

$16.57 at Amazon

Key Features

Available in sizes from 14 inches to 28 inches

Designed to keep your windshield clear even in extreme weather

Coated in Rain-X water repellant and applies it directly your windshield

This Rain-X Blade is the clear windshield wiper of choice for Amazon shoppers, and it's a good pick. It comes in a variety of sizes from 14 inches to 28 inches and applies Rain-X water repellent directly to your windshield during use. The Rain-X universal adapter is made to be easy-to-use, and it "fits 96% of vehicles." The product also uses advanced beam wiper blade technology which "provides uniform pressure points along the length of the blade, allowing it to hug the curvature of the windshield for a smooth, clean wipe."

Tools and Equipment

$25.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Features built-in OBD2 DTC lookup library

Reads and erases trouble codes

"Compatible with most 1996 US-based, 2000 EU-based and Asian cars"

Supports English, German, Dutch, Spanish, French and Italian

Features LCD backlit screen

No battery or charger needed - pulls power directly through OBD2 Data Link Connector

Equipped with a 2.5-foot long insulated cable

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

Wheels and Tires

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

100 PSI

Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility

Comes with one replacement fuse

Great for cars, bikes, balls, and inflatables

Three-year warranty

Keep in mind that this pump is NOT intended for use with high-pressure or large-volume applications like large pools but this portable compressor comes with three nozzles and will work on any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. The included accessory adapters will allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.