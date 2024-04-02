These 7 rain jackets from REI will keep you dry this spring, no matter your budget

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As spring settles in and the rain becomes a familiar companion to our outdoor adventures, it's essential to gear up with the right rain jacket. Whether you're strolling through the neighborhood, hiking rugged trails, biking across muddy paths, or casting lines while fishing, having a reliable rain shell is a game-changer. In this guide, we'll explore seven top-notch rain jacket options from REI, catering to various budgets and preferences.

$69.95 at REI

The REI Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket offers an affordable solution without compromising on performance. Crafted with a 2-layer waterproof/breathable laminate, this jacket ensures you stay dry and comfortable on the trail. With a and weighing only 14.1 ounces, it's light enough to carry around and sturdy enough to handle whatever Mother Nature throws your way.

Key features:

Budget-friendly option

2-layer waterproof/breathable laminate

Weight: 14.1 ounces

$75.93 at REI

Okay, caveat here: While the Houdini does feature a durable water repellent (DWR) coating, this jacket is much more of a wind shell than a rain jacket. That said, the fact that it is only a few ounces and conveniently stuffs into its own pocket means that it is a shell that I throw in my backpack literally all of the time in spring (and summer for that matter). I've worn this on two-hour-long trail runs in the sleet and rain and while I wasn't completely bone dry by the end, I was mostly protected from the rain and wind.

Starting at $75.93, the Patagonia Houdini Jacket is the epitome of lightweight and packable design. Crafted with featherweight ripstop nylon, this jacket blocks wind and withstands abrasion while packing down into its chest pocket for easy storage. With reflective details for enhanced visibility, it's a functional choice for those seeking minimalistic yet effective weather protection.

Key features:

Extremely lightweight and packable

Durable water repellent (DWR) coating

Featherweight ripstop nylon construction

Packs into its chest pocket

$169 at REI

For those seeking waterproof performance with added flexibility, the REI Co-op Flash Stretch Rain Jacket is an ideal option at $169. Constructed with a 2.5-layer HydroWall waterproof/breathable laminate, this jacket allows for comfortable movement on the trail. Equipped with pit zips for ventilation, it ensures breathability during rigorous activities. Weighing 1 lb. 1 oz. and featuring a hip-length design, it strikes the perfect balance between functionality and comfort.

Key features:

2.5-layer HydroWall waterproof/breathable laminate

Pit zips for ventilation

Weight: 1 lb. 1 oz.

$179 at REI

Priced at $179, the Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket is a testament to durability and reliability. Featuring a 3-layer H2No Performance Standard waterproof/breathable membrane, this jacket guarantees exceptional protection against the elements. Its pit zips offer ventilation, while the ability to pack into its own pocket adds convenience for on-the-go adventurers. With a weight of 14.1 ounces and a hip-length cut, it's a versatile choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

Key features:

3-layer H2No Performance Standard waterproof/breathable membrane

Pit zips for ventilation

Packs into its own pocket

$225 at REI

Priced at $225, the Outdoor Research Foray II Gore-Tex Jacket offers a balance of affordability and performance. Constructed with a 2-layer Gore-Tex with PACLITE Technology, this jacket provides lightweight, breathable, and packable wet-weather protection. Featuring core vents and pit zips for ventilation, it ensures comfort during intense activities. With a weight of 11 ounces and a hip-length design, it's a versatile companion for outdoor excursions.

Key features:

Lightweight and packable option

2-layer Gore-Tex with PacLite Technology

Core vents and pit zips for ventilation

$360.93 at REI

Starting at $360.93, the Arc'teryx Beta LT Jacket exemplifies simplicity without sacrificing performance. Engineered with a breathable 3-layer Gore-Tex shell, this jacket offers superior weather protection for various outdoor pursuits. With pit zips for ventilation and a weight of 13.9 ounces, it's designed to keep you dry and comfortable on the move. Whether you're hiking, climbing, or exploring, this jacket delivers the essentials in a lightweight package.

Key features:

3-layer Gore-Tex waterproof/breathable fabric

Pit zips for ventilation

Weight: 13.9 ounces

$900 at REI

For those who demand the best, the Arc'teryx Alpha SV Jacket comes with a price tag of $900. Designed for alpine missions and extreme conditions, this jacket features a 3-layer Gore-Tex PRO membrane for unmatched durability and weather resistance. With pit zips for ventilation and a weight of 1 lb. 1.1 oz., it's engineered to withstand the harshest environments. If money is no object and you're gearing up for the most challenging adventures, the Alpha SV is your go-to choice.

Key features:

3-layer Gore-Tex Pro waterproof/breathable membrane

Pit zips for ventilation

Weight: 1 lb. 1.1 oz.

When it comes to conquering spring showers, having the right rain jacket can make all the difference. Whether you're on a tight budget or ready to invest in premium performance, REI offers a diverse range of options to suit every need. From affordable essentials to high-end technical gear, these seven rain jackets ensure you stay dry, comfortable, and ready for adventure amidst the rain-soaked landscapes of spring. Choose your perfect companion and embrace the great outdoors with confidence.