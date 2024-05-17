The best REI Anniversary Sale flash deals - 50% off on down jackets for the whole family and tents

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The REI Anniversary Sale is live! You can explore great deals through May 27, and save hundreds on camping, hiking, outdoor gear, and clothing. If you're an REI Member, you can also use a "20% off on full-price item" coupon, as well as a "20% off one REI Outlet item" coupon during the sale. The scope of this sale is pretty amazing, with savings of up to 70% off on select items from excellent brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Arct'teryx, and more. In addition to all of the coupons and sale items, REI is dropping Flash Deals that will change based on product availability. We've rounded up a list of the best times currently part of REI's 50% off Flash Deals. These deals end on May 20th, or until supplies are gone, whichever comes first. You can click here to access all of the live 50% off Flash Deals at REI's Anniversary Sale 2024, or read on to learn more about each item.

$64.49 at REI

Both the men's and women's versions of this REI original are on sale for 50% off. To access the women's REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket head here, if you're interested in getting the men's 650 Down Jacket head here. This is a great lightweight option for hiking or everyday use. It's made from windproof and water-repellent recycled nylon. There are two zippered hand pockets and two interior drop-in pockets. Care instructions: REI recommends machine washing cold in front-loading washer on gentle cycle; use down wash; do not use bleach or fabric softener; tumble dry low with two clean tennis balls.

Key Specs

Insulation type: down

Weight: 10.9 ounces

Fabric: Recycled ripstop nylon (bluesign approved)

Windproof

Hip length

$274.00 at REI

The REI Co-op Wonderland 6 tent is a three-season tent with large awnings, 360-degree views, and room for six people to sleep comfortably, it can even be divided into two rooms for privacy. Some key features include bug-proof mesh paneling walls, weather-protective awnings, windows and doors for great ventilation and views, and multiple interior storage options for gear. This tent is a great option for larger families or groups.

Key Specs

Peak height: 78 inches

Floor area: 83.3 square feet

Packed size: 13 x 32 inches

Floor dimensions: 120 x 100 inches

Packed weight: 22 lbs. 15 oz.

Footprint not included

Comes with 18 stakes, 8 pre-attached reflective guylines with cleat-lock tighteners and a pole repair sleeve

Includes main stuff sack with shoulder strap and handle, plus separate organizer stuff sacks for poles and stakes

$44.89 at REI

Like the adult versions of this REI Co-op original, it's a well-made jacket for everyday use. Kids can enjoy the cozy warmth of this all-season down made from 100% recycled windproof and water-repellent nylon. There are two zippered pockets and one interior drop-in pockets. The jacket also packs down into its own zippered pocket with a hanging loop for easy transport and storage. Care instructions: REI recommends that this jacket be machine washed with cold water in a front-loading washer on gentle cycle; use down wash; do not use bleach or fabric softener; tumble dry low with two clean tennis balls.

Key Specs

Windproof with DWR coating

Insulation: 650-fill power down (bluesign approved)

Weight: 8.6 ounces

$49.89 at REI

If you already have the REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket, or you just like to have layering options then the 650 Down Vest from REI might be for you. It's a great layering option for chilly days. You can grab the women's 650 Down Vest head here, and get the Men's REI Co-op 650 Down Vest here. Like the jacket, it's made from 100% recycled windproof nylon. It falls at the hips and has four pockets. Care instructions are also the same: REI recommends machine washing with cold water in a front-loading washer on gentle cycle; use down wash; do not use bleach or fabric softener; tumble dry low with two clean tennis balls.

Key Specs

Windproof and DWR 100% recycled nylon (bluesign approved)

2 zippered pockets

2 interior drop-in pockets

Insulation: 650-fill-power down