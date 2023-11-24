Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're on the hunt for a deal and want to avoid getting stuck with a dead car battery, check out this list below with some of the best car jump starter deals we could find.

$79.96 at Amazon

Key Features

Up to 20 jump starts on a single charge

It’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds

Rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters

Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices

One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating

It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches

Comes with its own microfiber storage bag

$59.49 at Amazon

Key Features

Can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine

Up to 20 jumps on a single charge

Designed to work in extreme temperatures (from -4°F to 140°F)

Includes safety features like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, and more

Built-in USB outputs for charging mobile devices, and tablets

Comes with its own clamps and cables, and it includes a carrying case

$104.09 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 1,000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps

Includes a reverse polarity alarm to let you know when there’s an improper connection

Built-in 120 PSI air compressor for inflating tires

Built-in LED light with 270° rotation in case you need a jump at night

12V DC outlet and USB port

Requires, but does not include, a standard household extension cord for charging

$149.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Great blend of power, portability and affordability

Water resistant

It can get you up to an astonishing 60 jumps on a single charge

Starts vehicles with up to 8.5-liter gas and 6.0-liter diesel engines

Can charge itself to 100% in as little as 1.5 hours

It, like many others, has a built-in flashlight

$79.99 at Amazon

Key Features

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines

Rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather

Features 8 different safety protection systems

Built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices

Multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode

Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase

