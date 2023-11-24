Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Have you checked out the big Black Friday sales yet? If not, get a jump-start on your Black Friday savings with these awesome portable car jump-starter deals. If you're on the hunt for a deal and want to avoid getting stuck with a dead car battery, check out this list below with some of the best car jump starter deals we could find. If you're interested in other Black Friday deals for automotive accessories, tech, tools, and more check out our official Black Friday 2023 deals post right here.
NOCO Boost Plus GB40 - $79.96 (36% off)
Key Features
- Up to 20 jump starts on a single charge
- It’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds
- Rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters
- Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices
- One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating
- It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches
- Comes with its own microfiber storage bag
NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter - $59.49 (41% off)
Key Features
- Can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine
- Up to 20 jumps on a single charge
- Designed to work in extreme temperatures (from -4°F to 140°F)
- Includes safety features like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, and more
- Built-in USB outputs for charging mobile devices, and tablets
- Comes with its own clamps and cables, and it includes a carrying case
STANLEY J5C09 JUMPiT Portable Power Station Jump Starter - $104.09 (20% off)
Key Features
- Delivers 1,000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps
- Includes a reverse polarity alarm to let you know when there’s an improper connection
- Built-in 120 PSI air compressor for inflating tires
- Built-in LED light with 270° rotation in case you need a jump at night
- 12V DC outlet and USB port
- Requires, but does not include, a standard household extension cord for charging
HULKMAN Alpha85 Jump Starter - $149.99 (25% off)
Key Features
- Great blend of power, portability and affordability
- Water resistant
- It can get you up to an astonishing 60 jumps on a single charge
- Starts vehicles with up to 8.5-liter gas and 6.0-liter diesel engines
- Can charge itself to 100% in as little as 1.5 hours
- It, like many others, has a built-in flashlight
AVAPOW 2000A Car Jump Starter - $79.99 (11% off)
Key Features
- This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines
- Rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather
- Features 8 different safety protection systems
- Built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices
- Multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode
- Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase
