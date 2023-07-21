Save up to $150 on convertible car seats thanks to this Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you've got a small child at home, you already know the importance of getting high-quality car seat. From 1 day old up to about 12 years, you'll want to make sure they have a way to feel comfortable and secure on drives. You could go out and buy a different sized car seat for each and every step of their growth, or you could check out these convertible car seats, made to adjust with your child as they get older. This kind of car seat can start as a rear-facing seat for newborns and then be adjusted into a front-facing seat for toddlers. Right now thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale you can save up to $150 on a convertible car seat. Here are some of our favorite picks below.

$399.99 at Nordstrom

Key Features

5-50 lbs rear facing / 25-65 lbs forward-facing

Up to 49-inches

One-hand adjustable five-point harness

10-position recline and head support

"aircraft-certified"

Simple installation

Car seat measurements: 25" x 16" x 19"

This NUNA RAVA convertible car seat can sit children 5-50 lbs rear-facing and 25-65 lbs forward-facing, up to 49-inches in height. It features a five-point harness that's adjustable with just one hand, has 10-position recline and head support and is simple to install.

$399.99 at Nordstrom

Key Features

4-50 lbs rear facing / 22-65 lbs forward-facing

Can rotate 180° with one hand while in rear-facing configuration

Car seat measurements: 21.75" x 19" x 23.5"

Features "CoolMax moisture-wicking material"

10-position headrest and 6-position recline

Seat weighs 28 lbs

"The seat has been tested with TRUE Test Plus™ safety standards"

No-rethread harness

Dishwasher-safe cup holder

The BABY JOGGER City Turn car seat can sit children 4-50 lbs rear-facing and 22-65 lbs forward-facing. It's rotatable 180° with just one hand, features "CoolMax moisture wicking material," has a 10-position headrest and 6-position recline and weighs just 28 lbs. It also has a no-rethread harness and dishwasher-safe cup holder.

$239.99 at Nordstrom

Key Features

3-position style seat

4-40 lbs rear facing / 22-65 lbs forward-facing / 40 - 100 lbs booster mode

Features a QuickFit shoulder harness with magnetic chest clip

Premium fabric and padding - no wood or chemicals used

One-click LATCH installation

2 easy-to-remove dishwasher-safe cup holders

The MAXI-COSI Pria Max option is a 3-position seat that can sit children from 4 lbs all the way up to 100 lbs depending on the configuration. It employs a QuickFit shoulder harness with a magnetic chest clip to make getting your kid in and out quick and easy. No wood or chemicals were used in the creation of the fabric and padding and installation should be effortless thanks to the one-click LATCH feature.

$299.99 at Nordstrom

Key Features

3-position style seat

4-50 lbs rear facing / 22-65 lbs forward-facing / 40-120 lbs forward-facing as booster

"Folds nearly flat for travel"

Memory foam cushion, expandable sides, adjustable seat bottom

Harness features 5 shoulder and 3 buckle positions

SuperLATCH installation system

Removable fabric is machine washable

Another 3-position harness, the DIONO Radian 3QX seat can sit children from 4 lbs all the way up to 120 lbs depending on the configuration. Not only can it be front or rear-facing like other convertible car seats, this one folds nearly flat when you're storing it or traveling. It has a memory foam cushion and expandable sides to help your little one feel more comfortable and the harness offers 5 shoulder positions and 3 buckle positions. It's installed using the SuperLATCH system and the removable fabric is, in fact, machine-washable.