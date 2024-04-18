Save $40 on a best-selling DeWalt portable tire inflator with this Amazon deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you drive a sedan or a pickup, gas or electric, we all need air in our tires. Although many of us tend to go a little longer than we should between air pressure checkups, the best practice is to check your tire pressure at least once a month, if not once a week. If you find that your tires are looking a little low then it's important to fill them up until they reach their optimal pressure. Not only can it help you improve your gas mileage by up to 3%, but according to Tire Rack, "if a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." That's potentially a whole lot of money you don't want to be leaving on the table!

While there will likely always be air compressors available at your local gas station to top your tires off with, keeping a portable air compressor in your garage or trunk can be an even more convenient way to make sure your tires stay filled to the appropriate amount. Right now, Amazon has a solid 20% off deal on this DeWalt 20V MAX tire inflator, which just happens to be the number 1 best-selling portable air compressor on the site. If you're guilty of going a little too long between pressure check-ups then it might be worth checking out the deal right here, or you can learn a bit more about the inflator just below.

$109.99 at Amazon

The DeWalt 20V MAX tire inflator comes with all the trimmings you'd expect of a modern portable air compressor. You can expect to find a digital screen with a digital gauge for setting your desired pressure, a built-in LED light for working in the dark, an automatic shut-off feature and a threaded chuck "for secure connection to [the] inflation valve." Where this particular inflator goes above and beyond, though, is in its heavy-duty construction and versatility, something we've come to expect from a brand like DeWalt. The compressor has three potential power sources that can be used: 12V DC, 110V AC, or a DeWalt 20V MAX battery. But, it's important to note that if you're dead-set on using AC power, you'll need an adapter which is only sold separately, but if you're interested you can find one right here.

It's got rubber feet to help it stay in place while in use and not only can it pump up your tires, it's also got a high-volume inflation and deflation mode, so you can use it for things like camping mattresses, water floats, sports equipment and more. It also comes with a few accessories to help with the non-tire jobs which all slot into a pretty handy organizational pane on the side of the device, making it easy to keep all of your stuff in one place. If you want even more protection against your stuff getting separated, though, DeWalt offers this slick-looking carrying bag for the inflator, sold separately, but 25% off right now. All-in-all, if you're looking for a popular, versatile air compressor to add to your collection, this one is well worth a look.

Key features

Runs on 12V DC, 110V AC, or DeWalt 20V MAX battery

High-volume inflation and deflation modes

Digital pressure gauge

Automatic shut-off

More top picks