Looking for a last-minute gift? Walmart has this Apple Watch Series 8 for $150 off

The Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Smartwatch is a stellar deal at $249, offering both advanced features and sleek design. This smartwatch becomes an irresistible offer for tech enthusiasts and fitness aficionados alike. Boasting a temperature sensor for advanced cycle tracking, the Series 8 delivers retrospective ovulation estimates, making it an excellent companion for health-conscious individuals.

$249 at Walmart

Key Features:

Advanced health tracking: Equipped with a temperature sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, and ECG capabilities, the Apple Watch Series 8 offers comprehensive health insights.

Safety first: The smartwatch includes advanced safety features such as Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection, ensuring user well-being during various activities.

Durable design: With a crack-resistant front crystal, IP6X dust resistance, and a swimproof design, the Series 8 is built for durability, making it suitable for daily wear and fitness activities.

Enhanced user experience: The smartwatch features an Always-On, edge-to-edge display, all-day battery life, and fast charging. It also includes watchOS 9 enhancements, providing an intuitive and feature-rich user experience.

