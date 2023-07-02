You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to snag great summer deals. 4th of July sales are live now and you can get great prices on home, patio, and outdoor living essentials, like grills, lawn equipment, and TVs. We've compiled a list of the top deals in these categories from Amazon and Wayfair to help you enhance your summer fun. Check out the best 4th of July deals on Blackstone grills, patio dining sets and patio conversation sets, Sony TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, electric mowers and other essential tools, and more.
Patio furniture and outdoor living deals
- FDW Patio Furniture Set (4 Pieces) - $129.99 (35% off)
- Flamaker 3 Piece Patio Set - $99.98 (6% off)
- Amazon Basics 6-Piece Sling Folding Patio Bistro Set with Glass Table Top - $171.89 (13% off)
- Best Choice Products 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bar Table Set - $299.99 (25% off)
- Gumbs Rectangular 8 - Person Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions - $689.99 (47% off)
- Byington Acacia Outdoor Bench - $139.99 (19% off)
- Nygil Acacia Outdoor Lounge Chair - $296.99 (66% off)
Grill and griddle deals
- Amazon Basics Freestanding Gas Grill with Side Burner, 6 Burner - $273.79 (22% off)
- Cuisinart BBQ, 14" x 14" x 15", Portable Charcoal Grill, 14-inch - $29.03 (27% off)
- 18-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill with Wheels - $59.35 (38% off)
- Blackstone Single Burner Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill - $113.71 (43% off)
- Weber Q 1200 - $259.00 (16% off)
- Weber 22" Original Kettle - $139 (7% off)
Lawn and garden, and tool deals
- Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower w/Collapsible Handle - $131.84 (26% off)
- EGO Power+ LM2142SP 21-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Dual-Port Walk Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower - $699.00 (13% off)
- EGO Power+ ZT5207L 52-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower - $5,999.00 (14% off)
- CRAFTSMAN Electric Chainsaw, 16-Inch, 12-Amp - $79.99 (10% off)
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Max String Trimmer/Edger Kit - $99.00 (17% off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Impact Driver - $299 (27% off)
- WEIZE 270-Piece Mechanic Tool Set with 2-Drawer Storage Box - $119.99 (8% off)
TV deals
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV - $79.99 (47% off)
- INSIGNIA 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $159.99 (47% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - 259.99 (30% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD - $599.99 (25 % off)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR - $697.99 (13% off)
- Sony 32 Inch 720p HD LED HDR TV - $298 (19% off)
More top picks
