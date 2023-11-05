Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

RVs are used by many people as houses on wheels. They can be driven anywhere and have amenities found in real homes such as a kitchen, a living room, bedrooms and air conditioning. One of the most practical RV accessories is the restroom, but an unfortunate part about that is having to empty and clean the waste tank. Getting a new waste tank with a high capacity and wheels to maneuver it around makes emptying it less stressful. Here are the best RV portable waste tanks and tote tanks of 2023.

$187.96 at Amazon

Key features

28-gallon capacity

3-foot super heavy-duty sewer hose

Integrated ladder hook

Built-in gate valve

No-flat wheels

Easy to clean

This Camco Rhino Portable Camper/RV Tote Tank can hold up to 28 gallons of waste. This portable holding tank has a 3-foot super heavy-duty sewer house and a built-in gate valve to empty it easily. The integrated ladder hook connects to the RV ladder or can be towed along.

$307.09 at Amazon

Key features

42-gallon capacity

Front-swivel design

Extra large mounting plate

3” waste valve

Universal fit

This Barker 4-Wheeler Tote Tank has a 42-gallon capacity and is easily portable with its 4-wheel design. The front-swivel design and pneumatic wheels with axle bearings make it easier to navigate while pulling or towing the tank.

$283.90 at Amazon

Key features

35-gallon capacity

Retainer straps

Compatible with any RV

Durable plastic handle

AutoStop level gauge

This SmartTote 2 SmartTote2 RV Portable Waste Tote Tank has a maximum capacity of 35 gallons. The retainer straps hold the sewer hose in place and the AutoStop level gauge is able to prevent the tank from overfilling while improving venting.

$299.57 at Amazon

Key features

38-gallon capacity

Manual-lift opening mechanism

Built-in storage capacity

Tow bracket

Rubber wheels

3-year manufacturer warranty

This Tote-N-Store Portable Waste Transport 4-Wheeler is made from alloy steel and has a maximum capacity of 38 gallons. This black water tank comes with an accessory kit that includes two garden hose caps, a 3” straight hose adapter, a 15” garden hose adapter and a 3” x 36” drain hose with clamps. A 3-year manufacturer warranty is included with your purchase.

$280.37 at Amazon

Key features

27-gallon capacity

AutoStop level gauge

4-wheel setup

Integrated side handles

Large washout port

This Thetford 4-Wheel Titan Tote can hold up to 27 gallons of waste. It has a Titan RV sewer hose that remains attached which makes it easier to use right away. The fill height is very low and makes it easier to empty no matter how low the waste valve is.

How to use and empty an RV portable waste tank

A tote tank is one of the most important parts of an RV, and it’s even more important to know how to empty it at a dump station. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Camping World on how to use a portable RV waste tank properly .

