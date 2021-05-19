New Winnebago Solis Pocket is the brand's smallest camper van

Winnebago, the brand whose iconic boxy motorhomes with the big "W" logo were a fixture at campgrounds back in the '70s, has since branched out into other RVs including camper vans. The company has just introduced its latest, the Solis Pocket, which is both its smallest and most affordable offering, but one that still packs a lot of features.

As surfaced by Motor1, the Winnebago Solis Pocket is based on the Ram ProMaster van with a 136-inch wheelbase and is 17 feet 10 inches long. That makes it almost two feet shorter than the next-larger Solis 59P, which is based on the 159-inch-wheelbase ProMaster. The camper van is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 hooked to a six-speed automatic. That gives it a 3,500-pound towing capacity, and the van comes standard with a trailer hitch.

At 113 inches tall and with a 6-foot 3-inch interior height, the Solis Pocket packs a lot into its small space. The camper van sleeps three, two in the drop-down Murphy bed at the rear of the rig and one in a two-seat dinette/sofa that converts to a small single bed. A kitchenette with a two-burner cooktop, a sink with a 20-gallon freshwater tank, and a mini-fridge are arranged on the passenger side of the van. A 3.2-gallon cassette toilet tucks under one of the dinette seats. The two front seats also swivel to face the interior.

The price for the Solis Pocket is $95,736. Clearly, "least expensive" does not mean cheap. For reference, the Solis 59P starts at $107,821. If the whole #vanlife is starting to sound unattainable, maybe consider #trailerlife instead. Winnebago's camping trailers start at $22,172, and that roughly $73k cost differential would buy a pretty sweet tow rig.

