Remote-controlled cars are an inexpensive and creative way to have some fun with cars while indoors. These can be bought for yourself or a great gift for children who are up-and-coming car enthusiasts. Most RV cars run on standard batteries or have rechargeable battery packs. Drift cars can get sideways and do donuts similar to how real cars can. Here are the best RC drift cars available on Amazon.

$48.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1:10 scale car

Turbo button

Extra set of tires included

Pistol grip controller

2 AA batteries required

For ages 8 and up

If you are fan of the Fast & Furious movie series , then this if the perfect RC car for you. This Nissan Skyline GT-R RC Drift Car is powered by two AA batteries and has a turbo button that provides an extra bit of power.

$25.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1:24 scale car

4 traffic cones included

360° drifting

2.4 GHz remote control

3.7v 500mAH rechargeable battery

Top speed of 8.7 MPH

For ages 8 and up

This BIFYTON Remote Control Car operates on a rechargeable 3.7 500mAH rechargeable battery and reaches a top speed of 8.7 mph. It has 360° drifting, four traffic cones and a set of standard tires with an extra set of drift tires.

$26.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1:24 scale car

4-wheel drive

Comes with a set of drift wheels and racing wheels

Protective round edges

Pistol grip remote control

2 AA batteries required

This YUAN PLAN Remote Control Drift Car is based on the Nissan GTR. It’s made with high-quality ABS plastic and has round edges that protect children from scratching themselves with the car. This RC car runs on two AA batteries and reaches a top speed of 9.3 mph.

$24.98 at Amazon

Key Features

1:24 scale car

4-wheel drive

LED lights

3.7v 500mAH rechargeable batteries

Up to 30 minutes of runtime

Based on the Ferrari 430 Stradale

If you want to buy a Ferrari but don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars to spend, then this RC Drift Car from Liberty Imports will do for now. This RC car is crash-resistant, has LED headlights, 30 minutes of runtime and a top speed of 9.3 mph.

$69.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1:16 scale car

Comes with a set of racing and drifting tires

Spring shock absorbers

Proportional throttle

Made with PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

Low voltage protection

Top speed of 20 MPH

For ages 14 and up

The Supdex High-Speed RC Drifting Car has a proportional throttle and reaches a blazing top speed of 20 mph. The body of the RC car is made from high-quality vinyl and can survive many crashes. It has low-voltage protection that will cut the speed in half when the battery is below 6.5v and will shut off completely when it’s below 6v.

$162.30 at Amazon

Key Features

1:10 scale car

Sport-tuned motor

4-wheel drive

Independent suspension assembly

CVA oil dampers

Aluminum motor heat sink

2-channel radio required

This Tamiya TT-02D is an entry-level 4WD drift car with an independent suspension assembly kit that is easy to build and maintain. This RC car requires a 2-channel radio, 7.2v battery and a charger to run properly. This is a more serious RC drift car and the price and performance of the car reflect that. Upgrades to the electric motor, and steering servos are sold seperately but can be added to the car for extra performance.

How to operate an RC drift car

Before getting started with your RC car, make sure it has working batteries inside. Most RC drift cars operate with AA batteries or 3.7v lithium-ion batteries that need to be recharged. Once the car is charged up and ready to go, use the remote control to control the car however you please.

What’s the difference between a RC drift car and a regular RC car?

Regular RC cars are made to drive around normally and quickly while RC drift cars have less grip and will slide around corners.