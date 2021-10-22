Best OBD2 scanners of 2021

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Everyone knows you probably shouldn't continue to drive your car once a warning light shows up on the dashboard, but many of us continue to anyway. If you don't want to go running to the mechanic every time a light pops up, you should know it's actually pretty easy to diagnose exactly what those warning lights mean. In many cases, to do so, all you'll need is a trusty OBD2 scanner. Nowadays, there are tons of OBD2 devices to choose from. If you're interested in taking the diagnosis of your vehicle's ailments into your own hands, check out our list of the best OBD2 scanners on Amazon based on user reviews.

ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced OBD2 Scanner - $34.99

The Ancel AD310 OBD2 scanner features a traditional design and the ability to scan and erase trouble codes. It's meant to be easy-to-use for beginners and professionals alike. The scanner will work on most 1996 and newer U.S.-based cars and 2000 and newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. It even supports several languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portugese. The Ancel scanner has a 128 x 64 pixel LCD display with a backlight and contrast adjustment and gets its power directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle, so there are no batteries or chargers required. Last but not least, it has a 2.5-foot-long cable, to ensure ease-of-use while connected.

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool - $119.95

The BlueDriver diagnostic tool is an OBD2 scanner that uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone or tablet. It allows you to view live data of your vehicle in real time via a user-friendly app, with a customizable view that features various displays and colors. You can even export live data straight from the app. Unlike some OBD2 scanning devices, the BlueDriver doesn't just show you your trouble codes, it also provides a list of possible causes and reported fixes. This scanner is completely cordless and provides users with regular free updates; no subscription costs to worry about. BlueDriver also offers 24/7 tech support for its users.

MotoPower MP69033 OBD2 Scanner - $23.85 (12% off)

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

FOXWELL NT301 OBD2 Scanner - $66.49 (5% off)

The Foxwell OBD2 scanner lets you read error codes, locate bad O2 sensors, access emissions information, turn off your check engine light, and see live data for most worldwide cars equipped with OBD2. Like most scanners, no battery is required as the device draws power from the vehicle. Unlike many scanners, though, this one features a 2.8" color screen and comes with free lifetime updates. It even ships with a screen protector.

Autel AutoLink AL319 OBD2 Scanner - $35.98

Autel's take on the OBD2 scanner is an affordable "plug and play" solution that promises users an easy-to-use interface, even if you're not overly familiar with car repair. The AutoLink tool supports reading codes, displaying live data, freeze frames and more. It's compatible with seven languages and works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles. The code reader "features a patented one-click I/M readiness key," a color display, an LED indicator and even a built-in speaker. Autel also includes a 12-month warranty and lifetime free updates for the AutoLink tool.