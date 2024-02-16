Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're the kind of person who is always losing things in between the car seat and the center console, you've stumbled upon the right article. It's high time to put an end to the struggle of painfully reaching for your phone, your keys, your wallet and countless other important things because they've slid down into the automotive abyss. If you didn't know, they actually make a product specifically for this problem and it's called a car seat gap filler. It couldn't be any more simple, at its core it's just a block that you shove in between the seat and the center console, but many car seat gap filler creators have taken the product to the next level by adding correctly sized openings for your seat belt holder, pockets and even cup holders! We've gathered up some of our favorites just below. Here are the best car seat gap fillers for 2024.

Top seat gap fillers worth considering in 2024

$24.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Set of 2

High-grade neoprene casing

Long-lasting and durable

Will not damage car seat or console

Subtle, low-key look

If you’re looking for an efficient seat gap filler with outstanding performance, consider this Drop Stop car seat gap filler. If it seems familiar to you, that's because this one was popularized by the TV show Shark Tank. It features high-grade neoprene casing so its structure is squishy which means you can really push it into the crevice during installation to make sure it's appropriately filling up the whole space. It has a stretchable hole at one end through which you can slide the seat belt buckle for a snug fit and hassle-free driving. Not only does this car seat gap filler come 2 to a set, it also comes with two bonus gifts - an LED credit card light for easier transactions and a slip-free pad for keeping objects in place, regardless of their orientation.

$22.80 at Amazon

Key Features

Faux leather cover

Built-in detachable cup holder

Wear-resistant and scratch-resistant

Won’t move or slip while driving

Universal design suitable for most vehicles

Easy to clean material

This Supin car seat filler is highly durable and can last for a long time, meaning you won’t have to look for another one anytime soon. It's made from a soft, squishy sponge, allowing you to squeeze and stretch it during installation, and this is why this seat gap filler is considered a universal fit that can be used with trucks, small cars, sedans, SUVs, and more. The faux leather cover on all sides will help to keep the sponge safe from damage. Its sleek design can complement your console wonderfully, and there’s a built-in slot at one end for the seat buckle, while on the other end you have a detachable cup holder. With this car seat gap filler, you can keep your coffee mug or water bottle easily within reach while ensuring that no accessory will slip down into that dark gap.

$16.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Built-in pocket

Helps your belongings stay organized

Quick and easy install

A handful of color choices

If you’re looking for a versatile seat gap filler, this one from Lusso Gear is a great option. Unlike most fillers which may feel a bit bulky, this car seat gap filler is slim and streamlined, with a slight curve at its center. This allows it to fit into the gap between your seat and console, provided the space measures between 0.5 inches and 2 inches. To increase performance and appeal, this seat gap filler is made from vegan leather and oxford cloth and can fit inside the gap effortlessly. If you want a sense of organizational freedom, you can use the four dividers and change the size of each section as needed. As you can probably tell from the photo, the main appeal of this gap filler is that it doubles as an organizational pocket. Clutter and mess under your seats can be a thing of the past with this set of 2, and perhaps best of all is that this caddy-style gap filler is water-resistant and won't lose its color any time soon.

$12.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Built-in pocket

Fits almost all gap sizes

Eliminates clutter and makes storage easier

Full refund if you’re not satisfied

This Skyward car seat gap filler has a more robust design, with a slim board base and a rectangular storage caddy attached to its top. All you have to do is push its board inside the empty space between the car seat and console so that the caddy is at the proper level, and if there happens to be more of a gap you can use the included adhesive foam pads to support the base and create more traction. The entire structure is made from durable, black acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastic. Thanks to this seat gap filler’s unique wedge design, the caddy won't intrude into your seating space no matter the size of the gap.

$24.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Set of 2

Built-in organizational pocket and cup holder

Made with ABS plastic and PU leather

Purchase includes gift of 2 car seat back hooks and a microfiber cleaning cloth

This seat gap filler is a bit of a "best of all worlds" situation. It fills the gap, its primary duty, but it also doubles as a sturdy organizer as well as a cup holder. It's a bit more expensive than the other options on our list, but that's because it's sort of combines many of their features into one convenient package. It's made with ABS plastic and PU leather which decreases slippage and increases durability and also includes velvet material pads to help prevent items from rattling around. The size is suitable for most vehicles at 10.23" x 6.49" x 2.95" but won't fit gaps wider than .78-inches. This set of 2 seat gap fillers also includes a free gift of 2 car seat back hooks and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Buying guide: Seat gap fillers

There are so many options available, and choosing the right seat gap filler for your needs can be tiresome and even overwhelming. Getting the wrong product will be a waste of money and won't serve its purpose, effectively blocking the gap between your car seat and console. It's crucial to understand the variations that make each product unique and how this could impact your choice. In this section below, we’ve explained the most important factors you should consider in order to make a worthy and useful investment.

Which seat gap filler should I get— caddy-style or solid handle-style?

Seat gap fillers are divided into two categories based on their design and purpose. Before moving ahead with your purchase, you should know about the differences between these two.

The solid handle-style car seat gap filler will fill the space between your car seat and console, but the caddy-style product will give you the option to store your belongings neatly and safely in one place Caddy-style car seat gap fillers have a rigid structure, which is why you’ll have to pay attention to size restrictions. With solid handle-style products, though, you won't face these limitations Handle-style fillers won't get dirty quickly due to their solid structure, but the same can't be said for caddy-style products

Key factors for choosing a great seat gap filler

Size

Seat gap fillers come in different sizes because not all car models and brands share the same design, meaning that gap size won't be the same. In some cars, you’ll find a sliver of space between the seat and console, while in others the vacant area can be gigantic. Because of this, you’ll need a seat gap filler with an ideal size for your car's seat gap. If you want to use the filler with multiple vehicles, go for a compressible product, but if you’re only going to use it in one vehicle you can get any size, provided it matches the gap width between the console and front seats.

Stretchability and compressibility

Some seat gap fillers are made from flexible and stretchable material so that you can easily fit them inside the vacant space, and they usually offer a universal fit that can be used in various cars. The extent of compressibility and stretchability will vary from one filler to the next, so if you want freedom when it comes to the gap's width, go for a product with higher compressibility to quickly change its shape according to space. If you instead want flexibility in length, look for a stretchable filler.

Storage volume

If you’ve chosen a caddy-style seat gap filler, ensure that its internal pockets are large enough to meet all your storage requirements. If you want to keep your phone, ear pods, keys, coins, or other small items nearby, go for a product with less internal depth and a slim structure. If instead, you want more storage space inside your vehicle, look for a seat gap filler with a deeper and/or wider caddy, as this will allow it to easily accommodate wallets, notebooks, cell phones, and more.

Dividers

If you want to keep your belongings organized in the car, it’s a good idea to go for a seat gap filler that comes with detachable dividers. This will help you alter each divider pocket's space to accommodate the items you want to store inside, and you’ll have the freedom to use two to four dividers as you please.

Seat belt knot

Some seat gap fillers come with a built-in knot that needs to be slid down the seat belt buckle. This feature ensures there won't be any hindrance while installing the filler inside the gap between the seat and the console, and such a design will help you move the car seat without having to detach the filler and reinstall it afterward.

Additional components

Not all seat gap fillers come with additional components, but the ones that do can certainly be worth the investment. You can get a slip-free pad to store items without having to worry about their stability, and some seat gap fillers come with a detachable cup holder that can prevent their weight from pulling down the filler. If you don't want to be disturbed by the sounds of your accessories moving and knocking about, go for a product that comes with an additional rubber pad. Sometimes seat gap fillers are equipped with detachable foam pads to give you more leverage, but you'll have to attach them to the base wall to use the entire arrangement to fill more significant gaps.

Materials used to manufacture seat gap fillers

A wide range of materials are used to make seat gap fillers, each having a different purpose. Check out the most common materials and why they’re used.

ABS plastic is used to strengthen the seat gap filler's structure and prevent damage A sponge is squishy and can be compressed easily, meaning you won't have to worry about fitting your seat gap filler inside the gap Leather is often used to either cover the sponge core material or as caddy guard walls

How much does a seat gap filler cost?

Seat gap fillers vary in price, starting around $17.50 and rising to $24.99 based on multiple factors. Choosing a solid, handle-style filler will cost more than simpler caddy products, while leather products are more expensive than those manufactured with ABS plastic or sponge.

People also asked

Q: Do I have to buy two separate seat gap fillers for the driver and passenger sides?

No, seat gap fillers come in pairs, which means that a single pack will have two units-- one for each side of the console. There is no need to buy another seat gap filler if you’ve already bought one.

Q: What color should I choose for the seat gap filler?

Most seat gap fillers have black, dark gray, or ash color shades so that you can pair them with your car's interior, regardless of its shade.

Q: How should I clean the seat gap filler?

If the seat gap filler has dust or dirt on the surface, use a dry and soft cloth to wipe the top and clean any grime.

