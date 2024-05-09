Cybertruck owner says he got stitches after door edge clipped leg

A Tesla owner posted on a forum to warn others about closing the door. picture alliance/Getty

A Tesla owner posted on a Cybertruck forum warning others to be careful closing the door.

The owner posted a photo of a cut on his leg that he said he got closing the door on an incline.

Tesla warns Cybertruck owners to "use caution around the panel edges" of the angular design.

A Tesla owner said he needed stitches after he wound up with a gash on his leg from exiting his Cybertruck on an incline.

"Be careful when closing your cybertruck door!" the owner said in a post on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum. "I parked on an incline, exited the truck and as I was closing the door I manage to clip the very corner of the door against my leg."

The user said the corner of the door isn't that sharp, but he closed the door with force and it hit his leg and caused damage. The post included a photo of the bloody cut and the corner of the door that hit his leg.

"When I got home the wife said I needed to go get stitches, so I did," the poster said.

The owner said he still loves the Cybertruck and blamed his own clumsiness for the incident. Business Insider reached out to the Cybertruck owner for more information on the incident but did not hear back ahead of publication. Tesla did not respond when contacted for comment.

Tesla has a warning about closing the door in its owner's manual that says to "use caution around the panel edges on Cybertruck, including the doors, powered frunk, tailgate, and surrounding panels."

The warning also advises owners to always grasp the door at the top when pulling it open, and to keep hands and fingers away from the opening edge.

The manual states "neglecting to follow the correct opening procedure for front and rear doors can lead to injury."

Another commenter responding on the forum said he had also cut himself accidentally.

"This beast has some sharp angles I cut my finger while washing the car," the person said. "Of course nothing as bad as you but still drew blood. Lesson learned I'll pay attention to the edges next time."

Other Cybertruck owners have reported hurting their fingers after deliberately closing the vehicle's front trunk — or frunk — on them to test out its safety sensor. After a viral video of a Tesla owner testing out the frunk's frunk sensor by closing it on his finger, other owners tried out the trend and one ended up with a deep cut and finger splint.