2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a wicked-fast PHEV

There’s a new top dog in the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe lineup. Say hello to the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. As the “E Performance” bit of its name suggests, it adds hybrid power to Mercedes’ most-focused series AMG car. Specifically, it turns the AMG GT into a plug-in hybrid with a tiny battery pack and high-power electric motor.

How much power? Try a combined 805 horsepower and 1,047 pound-feet of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and the electric motor. That gives it an edge over the next-most powerful AMG GT 63 by 228 ponies and a thumping 457 lb-ft. Of course, it’s the quickest version to 60 mph, putting in a time of 2.7 seconds, and its top speed is 1 mph shy of the 200 mark. The electric motor shifted by a two-speed transmission is mounted on the rear axle and peaks at 201 horsepower for bursts of acceleration but can provide a continuous output of 94 horsepower. The 400-volt, 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a unique Formula 1-derived cooling system is also in the rear for weight distribution purposes.

Just like the other versions of the AMG GT, this one offers 4Matic all-wheel drive, even when being run on electric power. Mercedes doesn’t quote an electric range estimate, but considering the AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe with its version of this powertrain can only manage 7 miles, we suspect this one will cover a similar amount of ground. It’ll be most useful in European cities with low-emissions zones, but much less so here in the U.S. The battery can be charged up by plugging into the port on the rear bumper. Energy recuperation via regenerative braking has four(!) settings and can be strong enough that Mercedes says it can be driven like an EV with a one-pedal drive mode.

All of the high-performance innovations seen on the non-PHEV AMG GT models are along for the ride as standard equipment here, too, including the AMG Active Ride Control, active aerodynamics (adapted to the higher performance of the E Performance), rear-axle steering and carbon ceramic brakes. As for the drive modes, it adds “Electric” and “Battery Hold” as two additional options beyond the six in the non-PHEV.

You’ll be able to tell it’s the E Performance from the outside by the red GT 63 S badge on the rear and “E Performance” badging on the front fenders. Of course, seeing it plugged in is the most obvious tell. A set of Tantalum Grey 20-inch wheels are fitted standard, but the photos here depict optional 21-inch wheels.

Mercedes is allowing folks to dig into its “Manufaktur Signature” program for the 2025 AMG GT Coupe that allows much deeper customization of colors and materials. For example, Mercedes says you’ll be able to spec this E Performance model in Manufaktur Desert Sand or Manufaktur Cirrus Silver Magno among many other paint options. Similarly intriguing combinations should be possible for the interior, including such luxuries as deep-pile floormats with leather piping to match the seat upholstery and much, much more.

Pricing for this model isn’t available yet, but Mercedes says it should arrive at U.S. dealerships “in late 2024.”

